Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Ground Of Non-Compliance

The Supreme Court has dismissed the ground of appeal filed by Abubakar Atiku challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku’s first ground is non-compliance due to non-transmission of results via the IREV.

Justice Okoro in the verdict held that “the appellant must show to the court how the non-compliance show affect the outcome of that election.

“From the evidence before the court, the Appellant refused to prove noncompliance.

“He only stated that INEC did not transfer results into the IREV portal

“The Electoral Act empowers INEC to determine the instrument to be used during the election.

“Having failed to prove non-compliance, the first issue is hereby resolved in favour of the respondent.

“On the whole non-transmission of result through the IREV does not invalidate the election”.