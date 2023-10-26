New Telegraph

October 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Supreme Court Dismisses…

Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu For Lacking In Merit

  • October 26, 2023
  • 1 minute read

…affirms Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s President

Justice John Okoro-led seven-man Justices of the Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the seven grounds appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The court however affirmed the election of Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria in the February 25 general election.

Details soon…

Read Previous

S’Court Dismisses Atiku Application Seeking To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu
Read Next

Oil Mining Dispute: Mobil Withdraws Suit Against NMDPRA