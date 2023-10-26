Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu For Lacking In Merit

…affirms Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s President

Justice John Okoro-led seven-man Justices of the Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the seven grounds appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The court however affirmed the election of Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria in the February 25 general election.

Details soon…