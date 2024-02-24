Supreme Court Declares AMCON’s Vandalism Of Hotel as Illegal

The vandalism of Best Western Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has been declared illegal. The declaration was made by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which had earlier nullified the takeover of the hotel, a property of Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited, by AMCON.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, had ordered the takeover of the Best Western Hotel by AMCON, on the reason that the property had not paid the loan obtained from the defunct Oceanic Bank. As a result of this, AMCON instituted a legal action asking the court to instruct security agencies to provide protection, allowing it to enforce its possessory rights as a legal mortgagee under the Deeds of Legal Mortgage concerning Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited’s properties.

However, the firm appealed the judgement on the reason that it was denied a fair hearing as it was not included as a defendant. The Court of Appeal ruled that AMCON’s failure to include Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited as a defendant in its suit at the Federal High Court invalidated the proceedings that led to the takeover order. The Appeal Court had also ordered that the matter be returned to the Federal High Court for a fresh hearing. Not satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal, AMCON sought redress at the Supreme Court.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgement of the Supreme Court, and confirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision to halt the company takeover, ordered a new hearing at the Federal High Court and stated that he found no merit in the appeal.