Supreme Court Affirms Fubara as RIvers Gov

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tonye Cole to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 18, 2023.

In the lead judgement read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the apex court said it found no reason to dislodge the concurrent verdicts of the Court of Appeal and the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which upheld Fubara’s victory at the poll. The court held that Cole did not establish that the election was not conducted in compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

It will be recalled that the APC pulled out from the case against governor Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while it was being heard by the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal. Despite the position of the party not to challenge the declaration of Fubara as winner of the gubernatorial contest by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Cole, vowed to prosecute his petition to its logical conclusion.

INEC had declared that Fubara of the PDP polled a total of 302,614 votes to de- feat his closest rival, Cole of the APC who got a total of 95,274 votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, Cole approached the tribunal to challenge it.