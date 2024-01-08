Supreme Court affirms FG’s exclusive control of inland waterways

The Supreme Court has affirmed that the control of activities on the nation’s inland waterways, including levying and licensing operators in the sector, belongs exclusively to the Federal Government. The apex court, in a judgment held that it was wrong, unlawful and illegal for states to seek to control the sector and impose levies on businesses operating in the nation’s inland waterways. It held that existing laws give exclusive control of activities in the nation’s inland waterways to the Federal Government through its agencies – the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Nigerian Maritime Standard and Safety Agency (NMSSA), and no other tier of government.

The judgment written by Justice John Inyang Okoro but read by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim was on the appeal filed by the NIWA, NMSSA, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and the Minister of Transport. Respondents to the appeal were the Lagos State Waterways, the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Attorney-General, Lagos State Governor, the Incorporated Trustees of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transportation of Nigeria (ATBOWTN), and Incorporated Trustees of Dredgers Association of Nigeria (DAN).

The appeal filed in 2018 was through a team of lawyers for the appellants, led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), now the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation/ Minister of Justice. The Supreme Court agreed with counsel’s argument that NIWA is the only agency saddled with the responsibility to levy, impose, and charge rates of utilisation along the declared waters of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority. It added that NIWA is the rightful and legal agency of the Federal Government with the powers to exclusively manage, direct and control all activities on the navigable waters and its right of way throughout the country for inland navigation, pursuant to Sections 8 and 9 of NIWA Act.

The court equally agreed that the activities of the Lagos government and its agencies constitute a flagrant usurpation and an illegal encroachment on the statutory functions of NIWA, because the waterways of Lagos State, among others in Nigeria, fall under the Exclusive Legislative List set out in Part 1 of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution. The appellants had also argued that the activities of the Lagos State Waterways Authority… to regulate, develop and manage all aspects of the waterways in Lagos State are unconstitutional. NIWA and three others challenged the Court of Appeal’s decision at the Supreme Court, which in the January 5, 2024 judgment reversed the decision and affirmed the March 28, 2014 judgment by Justice Tsoho of the Federal High Court.