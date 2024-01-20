Supreme Court Affirms Abiodun, Sule, 4 Others as Protest Rocks Nasarawa

The Supreme Court yester- day affirmed the election of six governors, as the duly elected governors of their respective states. They are Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani; Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris. The apex court reached its decision through two different panels, led by by Justice Tijjani Abubakar and Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun. This is coming as protest erupted in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital. In the case of Ogun, the apex court dismissed as lacking in mer- it, an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, challenging the outcome of the governorship poll held in the state on March 18, 2023.

In the lead judgement prepared by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the apex court said it found no reason to nullify the election victory of Governor Abiodun, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The apex court upheld the earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal, which on November 22, 2023, dismissed the case the PDP and its candidate raised against the election. “This appeal is un- meritorious, and it is accordingly dismissed,” the court held. The Supreme Court also af- firmed the election of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State. The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel, dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Aminu Bande.

In the lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court held that it found no reason to set aside the concurrent verdicts of the Court of Appeal and the Kebbi State Governorship Elec- tion Petitions Tribunal, which declared Nasir of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial poll that was held in the state on March 18, 2023. It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the Kebbi State governorship e l e c t i o n inconclusive owing to massive vote cancellations and over-voting in 20 of the 21 LGAs in the state. T h e Commission subsequently conducted a supple- m e n t a r y election on April 15, at the end of which it de- clared that Governor Idris of the APC polled 4 0 9 , 2 2 5 votes to beat Bande of the PDP who got 360,940 votes.

While affirming the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State, the apex court in a unanimous judgment affirmed Oborevwori’s election shortly after it dismissed three separate appeals filed by Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Ken Pela of the Labour Party (LP), challenging the out- come of the March 18 governorship election in Delta State. The five-member panel held that the three appeals were in- competent and lacking in merit. The panel led by Justice John Okoro held that it has no reason to depart from the two concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa

Meanwhile, no fewer than 38 persons have been arrested by the police in Nasarawa state over protest that rocked the state following the Supreme Court judgment. The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Umar She- hu Nadada, disclosed this when speaking to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, said they were arrested in connection with the protest and for violating the peace ac- cord signed by parties ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the state. He disclosed that 29 motorcycles have been recovered from the protesters, saying they arrested persons have been taken to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in the state for investigation His words, “The command apprehended 38 suspects miscreants in connection to the protest and we have recovered 29 motor- cycles.” “Those suspects arrested are currently with the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), helping the police with useful information to the command to enable its identify their sponsored or those behind them.

“And as soon as the command identify sponsored they will be arrested and prosecuted to face the wrath of the law to server as deterrent to others” He said that the state police command was working synergy with the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), 22 Quick Response command in Lafia and other security agencies in the state maintain law and order across the state. According to him, the command has been monitoring all their activities, vowing to deal decievely with any person caught trying to cause trouble in the state no matter how highly connected in the society and appealed to public to report any suspicious movement to the police for prompt action.

Judgement affirms Sani’s popularity –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State over his legal victory at the Supreme Court. The apex court had on Friday affirmed Sen. Sani as the duly elected governor of Kaduna State during the 2023 general elections. Abbas said he had always known that Governor Sani’s popularity in Kaduna and the massive support given to him at the polls were organic and borne out of genuine love for him. He said Governor Uba Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, would now focus more on good governance of the state. Abbas, who wished Governor Sani a successful tenure, urged the people of Kaduna to continue to support and pray his administration. He called on the people of Kaduna State to continue giving Governor Sani massive support, noting that they should expect more dividends of democracy under the current administration.

I am grateful to Ogun people –Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun has asked his opponent, Adebutu to prepare for another election in 2027 while dedicating his victory at the Supreme Court to the people of the state. The governor also expressed joy over the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his victory. Reacting through his X ac- count, Abiodun appreciated res- idents of the state and his party, the APC. In the post, Abiodun noted that he navigated numerous stages of legal battles after his election last year. His words, “I am profoundly grateful to the incredible people of Ogun State, our extraordinary political party, the All Progressives Congress, @ OfficialAPCNg, and its dedicated members, as well as other prominent individuals who have supported us unwaveringly.

“We have navigated through numerous stages of the election petition tribunal with success, culminating in the Supreme Court’s ultimate validation of our triumph. “This confirmation provides undeniable evidence that the citizens of Ogun State bestowed this mandate upon us, entrusting us with the responsibility of creating a more prosperous and harmonious society for all. We embrace this weighty duty and vow to fulfil it diligently.”

Protest won’t change anything, Sule tells protesters

Governor Sule has said pro- testing against his victory at the Supreme Court yesterday would not reverse the verdict. Sule, who met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa after the apex court’s ruling validating his election, said this when asked to comment on the protests rocking his state after the Supreme Court validated his victory at the 2023 governorship polls. The governor, who was at the Villa with two of his predecessors, Abdulahi Adamu and Tanko Almakura, thanked the Pres- ident for restraining to interfere in the court cases and ensuring fairness. On the protests, the governor said “Nasarawa is a state where we had over 600,000 votes and we won with over 340,000 votes. So, you will know that over 200,000 people did not vote for us. So if out of these 200,000 people that did not vote for us and other set of 1,000 people are protesting somewhere, then you will know because it’s a day that not everybody will be happy.

“In every state where the Supreme Court actually passed judgment in every one of these states you will find some people are happy and some other people not happy. But I think people who understand what democracy is all about will understand that the Supreme Court is the ultimate and is the final and those who appreciate or respect democracy should actually leave it right there because protests or no protest will not change any- thing, the Supreme Court has already passed his judgment. So, in our own case, when we lost at the tribunal, we told every- body, nobody should protest and that’s why nobody protested, but that is the level of maturity that you will see from one political party or the other. We are a very mature political party, we’re the ruling party in the country, we’re the ruling party in the state and we’re showing a good example, so that’s why we will not protest.”

Oborevwori dedicates victory to God

Governor of Delta state, Sher- iff Oborevwori on Friday dedicated his victory at the Supreme court to Almighty God, the un- wavering support of Deltans and his legal team. Addressing journalists in Abuja after the five-member panel of the apex court affirmed his victory, Oborevwori said his triumph meant that there were no winners and losers. He called on the opposition parties in the state to join him in the task of developing the oil-rich state. While acknowledging the enormous drain in energy and resources occasioned by the legal tussle, the Governor stressed the need for all Deltans to close ranks and support his administration to realise his four point develop- ment strategy encapsulated in the MORE agenda. Addressing his teeming supporters at the Governors lodge who had earlier thronged the Supreme Court in their traditional yellow fez caps, Oborevwori assured them of his commitment to uplift the state. “You have shown me love. I and my Deputy will not disappoint you. We will continue to serve all Deltans with renewed vigour and commitment. What happened in the court today is a victory for all Deltans” Oborevwori said.

Victory for democracy, rule of law –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the judgement of the Supreme Court upholding the election of Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a victory for democracy and rule of law. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, added that the judgement is a “testament of the triumph of the will and aspiration of the people of Delta State in resistance to anti-democratic forces that sought to forcefully take control of their state.” The party noted that the peo- ple of Delta State voted Oborev- wori in the March 18, 2023 governorship “to sustain peace, good governance and development in their state under the banner of the PDP.” It commended the people of Delta State for their support to the party and Governor Oborevwori, who, it stated, “epitomises their collective will for purposeful, transparent, people-based and development-oriented leadership in the State.

“Our party is proud of Governor Oborevwori’s capacity for leadership as evident in his achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, power, industrialisation, oil and gas, housing, road infrastructure among others since his inauguration on May 29, 2023.” PDP charged Governor Oborevwori to remain steadfast in his delivery of people-oriented programs and projects in line.

PRP candidate hails Oborevwori

Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, Chief Immanuel Edija- la, also urged candidates of APC, Labour Party and Social Demo- cratic party, SDP in the State’s 2023 Governorship Election to congratulate Oborevwori. Edijalatold newsmen that since the apex court had spoken, let us all join hands with Oborevwori to move our State forward. He urged his co-contestants to congratulate Oborevwori, while waiting for another election in 2027. “If the apex court has given Oborevwori the victory as the deserved winner, then let us all join hands and work with him for the betterment of our dear State by congratulating the Governor as duly electd and affirmed by the Supreme Court” the Delta State PRP Gubernatorial candidate boss stated. Edijala, while congratulating Gov. Oborevwori for his victory at the court, urged all election stakeholders and institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) security and judiciary to work together to make Nigeria’s democracy better by correcting all perceived flaws before the next election.

“Issues relating to vote buying amount to supressing the collective will of the people. Democra- cy will only strive if the political actors know that politics is not a do or die affair and if it’s for service delivery, then we must show decorum and churn every act that will cast aspersion on the process.” “In the last six months, I have taken time to assess the policy direction and performance index of Governor Oborevwori’s government, and the statistics are ok for now. I refused to join the bandwagon of praise singers before now just to ascertain the seriousness of this government. At least the honourable thing to do at this point is to congratulate Governor Oborevwori and wish him well. I am rest assured that Governor Oborevwori will do well now that the court cases are all over. Let’s all give him a chance to prove his mettle and pray for the State as well” he said.