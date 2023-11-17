Supreme/A’Court Ruling: Adedayo Congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

…Commends Judiciary for judgement

Former official photographer of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Stephen Adedayo, has once again congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

He also congratulated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; and his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, over the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed their election in the March 18th governorship poll in the state, saying: “This outcome, has laid credence to the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal which was also in the favour of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat”

While noting that the outcome of the ruling of the Appellate Court was the confirmation of the confidence that Lagosians reposed in the government of Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his team, the photographer who worked with Tinubu, while he served as governor of Lagos state between 1999 -2007 also applauded his principal’s consistency in pursuing progressive and welfarist ideals, coupled with his (Tinubu’s) ability to build bridges across the country.

He then called on the duo of the candidates of the People’s DemocraticParty (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, and their followers to accept the judgement of the apex court in good faith and support the president in governance to help Nigeria achieve its aim.

Noting that “like father like son, Sanwo-Olu also in his capacity as the governor of Lagos State, has put all the soothsayers wrong in taking full grip of Lagos State with this great defeat and ruling by Appeal Court”. He expressed the joy and excitement of the party over the ruling, saying all the party leaders and members were elated by the decision of the Appellate Court.

Adedayo said he believed that the pronouncement of the court on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, was a testament to the confidence that Lagosians have in Governor Sanwo-Olu and APC as a party.

“This outcome has laid credence to the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal which was also in the favour of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat”, Adedayo said

Speaking further, Adedayo said, “Though these people knew Tinubu and his antecedents I had the feelings that they thought the man was not as politically sound as when he was governor of Lagos State, but we that worked with him can attest to the fact that the man is waxing on on daily basis as far as political sagacity is concerned.