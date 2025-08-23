Supremacy Battle Not Needed In Yorubaland, Says Olota Of Ota

Ooni is supreme, says University Historian

Sequel to the recent clash between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, a traditional ruler in Ogun State; the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdukabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, has waded in, saying the supremacy battle is not what Yorubaland should be embroiled in at this period.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph via text message, Oba Obalanlege who said he is currently out of the country, noted that traditional rulers have been allocated their domains by the law, as such, there shouldn’t be crisis, if they abide by the rules guiding their appointments by government.

He however appealed to the two feuding monarchs to keep Yorubaland peaceful by ensuring cordiality at all times.

He wrote: “I am out of the country. To be honest, supremacy is not what we need in Yorubaland. By law, all Obas have been allocated their domain, and if they keep to it, Yorubaland would be peaceful”.

However, a varsity don, Prof. Adedayo Afe has described the dispute as unnecessary as history has proved the supremacy of Ooni as the first among monarchs in Yorubaland.

Prof Afe, who lectures History and International Relations at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State said kingdoms have risen and fallen between 1500 and 1800 centuries, which did not make them superior to the Ooni of Ife.

Describing the dispute over Okanlomo of Odua or Yoruba as needless, Prof Afe said, “The dispute between Alaafin of Oyo and Ooni of Ife is avoidable. What the people are yearning for is good leadership from traditional institutions and even from political leaders.

“From the historical point of view, the two of them happen to be leading traditional rulers in Yoruba lands. Ooni of Ife happens to be the most supreme, while Alaafin happens to be the second in command.

“But between 1500 and 1800, the Alaafin of Oyo was more or less the de facto ruler because of the power he gathered during the slave trade. The Alaafin of Oyo and the king of Dahomey were so powerful between 1500 and 1800.

“A lot of conquests were made on their behalf but that doesn’t mean he is historically superior to Ooni of Ife. When the present Ooni was enthroned as a young man, vibrant and highly cerebral, people were so happy. Ditto the Alaafin of Oyo who happened to be a well-exposed oil magnate. But I think their wealth of experience should be used for developmental programmes in Yoruba land.

“How can a chief press secretary to the Alaafin be using derogatory language on the Ooni of Ife? It is the height of indiscipline. Even though Alaafin is making some comments, it is a family issue that can be resolved. So, I want to implore leaders in Yoruba land. Even though they may not be traditional, we still have leaders.

“Former president, former governors should call the Alaafin to order. Don’t let me use the word to order. They should call Alaafin so that the two of them can resolve the issue amicably.

“Let me put this one straight. Some titles are within the purview of the Alaafin of Oyo.”

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; Bashorun is synonymous with Ibadan. Aare ona Kakanfo is synonymous with Alaafin.

“If Ooni of Ife is appointing somebody as Are Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land now, somebody may kick against that. Even though the one they are talking about now is not historic. It is just an appellation the way I look at it. So, to me, the issue is avoidable. And I want to appeal to the two gladiators to know that God ordained them there.

“According to the scripture, there is no king that is enthroned without the knowledge of God. I doubt if Alaafin has spent up to one year now. Ooni has been around for almost ten years now. In terms of experience and other things, I want to appeal to them.

“To me, the issue of I am the elder, you are the younger is going to be an unending dialogue. People like to attack history for personal benefit. The greatness of Oyo is a result of the book written by Johnson. Johnson happened to be an Oyo person. So most of the leadership he ascribed in his book was in favour of Alaafin Oyo. And that happens to be the first documented book in Yoruba land.

“However, if you ask other kings in Yoruba land, they will tell you where they are sourced. But I know nobody, according to the Deji of Akure in recent times; he said he cannot be struggling for leadership in Yoruba land with Ooni of Ife or Alaafin of Oyo. “So all over Yoruba land, everybody believes that they are the first and second.

“And the first and second are very important in any establishment. So I believe that they should use their connections, use their traditional wisdom, and use their political sagacity to better the lot of the Yoruba land.

“We have so many problems at the moment, insecurity everywhere. In Oyo, they don’t allow them to farm. That is what he should be dissipating his energy on now. And I know with that, Yoruba land will progress, and all of us will benefit from it. We need peace now, not only peace, not relative peace. We need absolute peace in Yoruba land so that developmental projects can be attracted to our land.”