Supporting UNILAG’s Faculty Of Law Was Payback – Alebiosu

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Bush Alebiosu, has described his support for the renovation of the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as a deliberate act of giving back to an institution he said contributed immensely to his legislative success.

Alebiosu made the remark during the unveiling of the renovated Law Annexe Lecture Hall at the faculty, an event held in honour of retired Supreme Court Justice George A. Oguntade.

The commissioner said the Faculty of Law played a crucial role in shaping his effectiveness while serving in the House of Representatives, where he chaired the House Committee on Treaties and Agreements. Although trained as an architect, he noted that the demands of legislative leadership required a solid grasp of legal principles.

According to him, he sought the expertise of Professor Akin Oyebode, who mobilised a team of scholars and students from the faculty to support the committee’s work.

“That collaboration enabled us to develop some of the best bills, policies and legislative frameworks for the country. Supporting the Faculty today is my way of paying back for that invaluable contribution,” Alebiosu said.

He added that the partnership between academia and public institutions demonstrates how bridging the gap between “town and gown” can strengthen governance and national development.

The ceremony drew prominent figures from the legal community, including the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Abiola Sanni, and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, alongside Senior Advocates of Nigeria, scholars and government officials.

In his address, Justice Oguntade urged students to uphold integrity, discipline, and strong character, stressing that these values are fundamental to sustaining public trust in the legal system.

The renovation of the lecture hall was championed by Olugbenga Ajala and supported by several donors committed to advancing legal education.

Alebiosu commended the initiative as a strategic investment in the future of legal education, noting that sustained collaboration between professionals and academic institutions remains vital for societal progress.