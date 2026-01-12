Supporters Club Back Eagles To Lift AFCON Trophy

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club have expressed optimism that the Super Eagles can bring home the Afcon trophy.

President General of the Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo stated this while celebrating the team’s 2 2-nil win over Algeria last night in Marrakech. Ladipo is thrilled by the Eagles’ performance and urged the team to go all out for victory against Morocco in the semifinal.

The Supporters boss urged Nigeria to support the team in their quest to lift a fourth Afcon title. “We are proud of their performance and we are urging them to repeat the same performance against Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday.

We gave them all the support and we were delighted to see two goals in the second half. Ladipo is however not happy with the lack of patronage from the Government to the Supporters Club.