Supporters Celebrate Mimiko’s Entrance Into Septuagenarian Club

Between 2009 and 2016, when Dr Olusegun Mimiko was Governor of Ondo State, he usually set a day aside in a month titled: ‘Divine Agenda Praise Night.’

Thus, when he joined the septuagenarian club, his supporters organised a ‘Special Divine Agenda Praise Evening’ to celebrate him, BABATOPE OKEOWO who attended the celebration reports

All previous civilian governors of the old Ondo State, beginning with Chief Adekunle Ajasin, have all died leaving Dr Olusegun Rahaman Mimiko as the only surviving past governor of the state.

This development prompted his supporters, the state government and political dynasty to roll out the drums to celebrate his 70th birthday recently.

Leading the state government to the celebration was Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Other dignitaries included Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, former commissioners, appointees and family members were at the International Event Centre, known as the ‘Dome’, to celebrate the life and times of the first governor to complete his eight uninterrupted years in office.

Aiyedatiwa eulogises Mimiko

Leading dignitaries to honour his predecessor was the incumbent Governor, Aiyedatiwa, who lauded the performance of the former governor when he was in the saddle between 2009 and 2016. He described him as a leader who served the state with distinction and left an indelible mark on its history.

He praised the former governor for being a trailblazer who not only started well but ended his tenure on a high note, emphasising that such a legacy is worthy of recognition and admiration. His words: “Dr. Mimiko is a leader who transformed Ondo State through impactful projects and policies that touched the lives of our people in profound ways.

His dedication to human-centred governance earned him the love and respect of the citizens. “This celebration is a testament to the legacy he has built and the affection people have for him.

It is indeed a rare blessing to witness such honour while still alive.” Aiyedatiwa noted that Dr. Mimiko’s efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and social programmes remain a source of inspiration for the current administration and future leaders.

Political dynasty, supporters speak

Appointees of government during the government that lasted eight years took time to eulogise the former governor for the impact he had on their lives and to the development of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary, Eni Akinsola, in his eulogy said: “Your mentorship has shaped my life. Planting my feet into the ocean of mainstream politics, and having me walk through the journey of life with you is a divine blessing.

Your mentorship filled me with the confidence to pursue my dream, and has shaped my path in pursuit of greatness. “On this day and beyond, I heartily dedicate every atom of my accomplishment in politics and life to you and your esteemed mentorship.”

Also, Mr Soga Andrew Ogunsakin, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement, in his message titled: ‘A man dedicated to great causes, Impactful Ideas’, said: “My brother, my leader. My mentor. Today is not about your accomplishment and legendary philanthropy (GBASIBE), and yet it is.

To me, you are a fastidious, forgiving, humble, very humane human with a large heart or do I say a heart of gold. Working with you was divine and revealing. I witnessed your uncommon passion and commitment to lifting up the downtrodden through your welfarist policies.

“You walked the talk for the good of the greatest number and I will work for you. Indeed you worked tirelessly for Ondo State. Beneath your toughness lies a caring and forgiving heart. “You gave me opportunities to grow politically and flourish in life. Your life exemplifies humility, simplicity and absolute dedication to great causes, brilliant and impactful ideas.

You live for the good of the people and work for the change you preach. “Above all, you place God at the centre of your being, work and aspirations. No wonder, the Lord hears your prayers and hearkens to your calls. Continue to enjoy God’s grace sir.” In her contribution, Mrs. Taiye Afilaka, described Mimiko as someone loyal to God and humanity.

Her words: “All I have seen in my few years of closely following Dr Mimiko is a man who is loyal to God, the Almighty God. He has also displayed almost unbelievable loyalty to lofty, pro-masses, prosociety causes that are self-evident. “Above all, he has made sacrifices to friends, loyalists and political associates that have not been acknowledged, appreciated nor rewarded.

Yet, he keeps giving, keeps forgiving those who wronged him, keeps apologising to those who feel rightly or wrongly offended by his actions. He relates with all easily and trusts people so easily. Such a man cannot but benefit from God’s limitless grace.”

A core supporter and former House of Representative member, Hon. Joseph Iranola Akinlaja, described Mimiko as his friend, classmate and boss. He spoke about their friendship that spanned over 50 years. His words: “I met Dr. Mimiko in 1966 at the prestigious St. Joseph’s College, Ondo.

Due to the fact that we were amongst the youngest in the class, we became close and went through a lot, adventures that will be recorded someday soon. “Right from form one, the young Mimiko had shown that he had a mission to be great and impactful.

Always very playful, pranky and taunting our bullying classmates, he became a toast of all within our first year, because he always came within the first five in overall academic performance notwithstanding the fact that most times during our evening prep he was always asleep.

“He however passed exams with flying colours and proceeded for his HSC and Ife (OAU) for his medical degree. Dr. Mimiko is an amazing leader par excellence. A great manager of men who led from the front with humility.

He was an inspirational leader and highly knowledgeable in diverse areas. He was a visionary, decisive leader and a workaholic. His vision led to the development of various impactful projects and programmes in Ondo state when he was in the saddle of leadership from February 2009 to February 2017.”

In her tribute titled: ‘He gives his followers wings to fly’, the first female Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Jumoke Akindele said: “There come times in one’s life when a destiny helper comes along through sheer providence and the will of the Divine.

One of such times came in my life sometime in December, 2006 when Dr Olusegun Mimiko, against all odds, professed his support for my candidacy as member to represent Okitipupa State Constituency II in the Ondo State House of Assembly under the auspices of his then Labour Party.

“He was solid as a rock behind us all even as we battled the alleged loss at the polls in the Tribunal following the unjust verdicts of the then INEC.

Then we won in 2009. Out of the blues, I heard my name being announced as a member of the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo! “There began my rise as a known name in the state of my birth! He supported me to run yet again for the House of Assembly, he ensured that I won by giving every support, human, material and financial.

“In 2014, after the erstwhile Speaker of the House passed on, he once again supported me to be the new Speaker. Our Dr Mimiko is indeed a leader of leaders who gave his followers wings to fly. If he stopped you for one reason or another, it was in all probability for your personal good or the good of the larger majority.

“He is altruistic at all times, always having a heart for his people and ever resourceful to see how best they can be served at every point. My efforts here are totally inadequate and have not captured the tiniest fraction of the true essence of who he really is. “My spirit rejoices with you and your family on your 70th Birthday.

I pray the Lord to grant you many more years in good health with a sound and robust mind in Jesus name.” Another lawmaker, Hon. Alaba LadOjo, who represented Owo/Ose federal constituency for two terms, described the former governor as someone who developed himself academically when he did not need the certificate acquired.

“I recently visited Dr. Mimiko and met him busy on his computer and with books heaped on his desk. Oga told me he had gone back to school for a Masters’ degree programme in Health Law. He graduated a few days ago with flying colours.

While congratulating him on this, I note that this effort attests to his devotion to change, positive change, beginning with himself. “This is a virtue I find commendable. I must not fail however to note that in and out of office, Dr. Mimiko is always available to provide leadership.

Legacies of your era like the Democracy Park, the Dome, Mother and child Hospitals, Roads, Mega schools and markets for our people across the state abound. All these achievements were made possible by the Grace of God and the fact that you choose to celebrate God is remarkable,” he said.

Mimiko responds

An elated Mimiko in his response expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ondo State and the organisers of the event for the overwhelming outpouring of love and appreciation.

Reflecting on his journey in public service, Dr. Mimiko said: “It is deeply humbling to be celebrated in this way.

I am grateful to God, my family, and the good people of Ondo State for believing in my vision and supporting me throughout my tenure. This recognition motivates me to continue contributing to the development of our state in any way I can.”

The new septuagenarian also acknowledged the role of his family in his achievements, singling out his wife, Oluwakemi, for her unwavering support.

The wife of the former governor, Mrs. Mimiko described her husband as a visionary leader whose works have left a lasting imprint on the lives of the people.

An elder sister to Dr. Mimiko, Rukayat, commended the wife of her brother for the support she gave her before, during and after the tenure of the governor. She thanked God that Dr Mimiko gave his life to Christ when he was a student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The evening, which was filled with music, prayers, and tributes, featured the cutting of a celebratory cake by the former governor and the presentation of gifts by friends, family, and dignitaries.

