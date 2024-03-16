Support Us to End Hunger in Nigeria, NRCRI Appeals to FG, Partners

The Executive Director/ CEO of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State, Professor Chiedozie Egesi has said that the Institute has the capacity to provide a sustainable food security platform if given the proper support.

To achieve that, Egesi clarified: “We need increased support from governments at different levels, development agencies and partners from across the world.” Addressing the Institute’s annual research review and planning workshop, an opportunity for reviewing the research results and new technologies developed to tackle hitches in national food security, the Executive Director declared that in line with its mandate, “NRCRI in conjunction with her collaborators, has made giant strides towards actualizing national food security, improving food quality and sufficiency through research and extension activities on root and tuber crops.”