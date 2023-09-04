Support TSL’s Anti-Oil Theft Campaign, Ijaw Youths Tell Nigerians

…says oil thieves desperate to regain lost ground

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has urged the Federal Government and all Nigerians to support its ongoing campaign against oil theft spearheaded by Tantita Security Services Limited (TSL).

The pan-Ijaw group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, also called on the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) Limited and security agencies to ensure that efforts to curtail the massive theft of the nation’s oil resources were not sabotaged.

While expressing concerns over the arrest of some operatives of Tantita Security Services Limited by the Navy in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, for alleged oil theft a few days ago, the group said it should be a thing of worry to patriotic Nigerians that suspects of oil theft were shielded from arrest while those carrying out their legitimate duty of arresting them were picked up as alleged by Tantita with video evidence.

The group urged the Federal Government and the NNPC which it said took the commendable step to engage the private security outfits to fight the unprecedented theft of the nation’s crude resources in August 2022, to stand firm against the surreptitious move to discredit the ongoing efforts.

They also cautioned against public display of rancour between those entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating concerted action against the syndicates of oil thieves, describing the current situation as curious, while calling for the immediate release of the operatives of TSL in the custody of the Navy as what the nation needed at this critical phase was a total onslaught against oil theft and not a show of division among the organizations fighting the scourge.

The statement partly reads: “We have watched with dismay the conflicting reports of arrests of oil thieves between the Nigerian Navy and Tantita Security Services Limited.

“We are indeed disturbed because these two critical stakeholders are supposed to put concerted efforts in the search for, and arrest of those perpetrating the criminal theft of the nation’s oil resources and the unconscionable sabotage of the nation’s economy.

“Recurrent indicators of seeming infighting among those entrusted with the responsibility of curtailing the massive theft of the nation’s oil resources seems to give the ominous sign that oil theft and its backers are fighting back.

“In the past month, we have observed two incidents of conflicting reports on the operational conflict between Tantita and the Navy on the arrest of rogue vessel MT Praisel at the Escravos, Delta State, and the recent arrest of Tantita operatives at Lekki, Lagos.

“In these two incidents, while Tantita which arrested the MT Praisel said that it was on an illegal operation, the Navy said it was not. Similarly, Tantita has faulted the Navy’s rush to the media to claim that it arrested four operatives of Tantita for oil theft last week.

“We know that the campaign against oil theft is a tough job as the multi-billion naira crime project that has produced billionaires without conscience in various sectors of the Nigerian economy would put up a resistance.

“We therefore call on the President and indeed the NNPCL to be firm in sustaining the tempo of the ongoing campaign against oil theft.

“We also call on the Navy, a critical national institution, to keep a closer watch on the activities of its bases on the Niger Delta to avoid sending out a wrong signal to the society on this sensitive issue of the fight against oil theft.

“Nigerians remember the story behind the decision of the NNPCL to engage Tantita and two other private security firms to aid the efforts of the security agencies to fight the scourge that threatened the nation’s security.

“The Navy should not see Tantita as a competitor but a proactive ally making intensified patriotic efforts to rid Nigeria of a cancerous economic challenge.”