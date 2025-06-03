Support Soldiers In Fight Against Terrorists, CDS Urges Nigerians

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, on Tuesday called on Nigerians to support the Armed Forces in its quest to combat violent groups and insurgents.

Speaking at the first Voice of Nigeria (VON) Forum in Abuja, General Musa stressed the need for trust, civic engagement, and responsible portrayals as keys to addressing insecurity.

The CDS indicated that insurgency tends to grow when citizens provide space, support, or visibility to those working against national peace.

Also, the Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, who represented the NSA Nuhu Ribadu stressed that security is not the sole responsibility of the military or intelligence agencies.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, recognised the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and emphasised the role of the media. He encouraged journalists to focus on the achievements of the military while avoiding excessive coverage of terrorist activities.

The forum, organised by Voice of Nigeria in partnership with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, aims to create space for open dialogue among security institutions, the media, civil society, and citizens.

The event highlighted unity, trust, and collective responsibility as essential elements in building a safer and more secure Nigeria.

