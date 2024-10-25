Support Proposal For Women’s Special Seats, Kalu Tells IPAC

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has urged all gender advocacy groups to join in the advocacy for reservation of special seats for women in the parliament.

Kalu made this call when a delegation from the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) led by its Executive Director and Deputy National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajia Zainab Ibrahim paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

He urged them to sustain the tempo of the campaign to get the support of men and other parliamentarians who will eventually vote on passage of the bills canvassing for the special seats for women in the constitutional amendment.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Speaker is sponsoring the gender bills to provide for special seats for women in the parliament, a development that prompted the visit of the IPAC women.

He said: “In you lies the potential of our nation. In you lies the possibilities. No matter how we try as men, we’ll not be able to get the possibilities, the potential that you will be able to get for our country.

“This is my way of telling you that this is your show, this is your responsibility, this is your task. We can only be midwives to make sure that the birthing is done effectively.

“The last time, we noticed that some women were fighting against themselves on the bill. For now, you need a little push and there’s no other way to push than through a legal framework. So, we know it’s documented, it’s not going to be easy

“We must come to a point where we recognise the competence and capacity found in women. I grew up believing in women that’s why I have a lot of them in my office.

“They are women of substance. They are here because they have something to offer. And you’ve been offering a lot in your women leadership positions. You’ve been coordinating well.

“Beyond that it’s about time we opened up the space so that you express your capacity.

“When you’re given a platform you will do a lot whether appointive or elective position. Mr. President is a He for She. If you look at his recent appointments, you see women and youth coming onboard.

“Let us tap into the resources of the variety and diversity that women bring onboard. I’m calling you to join hands in the advocacy. You’re starting early and I commend you for that. The advocacy should go on back to back.

“You have to partner with organisation like PLAC, ElectHer and other women groups and let them assist IPAC towards realising this objective. They are willing and my office will be introducing you to some of them.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Director and Deputy National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajia Zainab Ibrahim said that they came to appreciate the Deputy Speaker for sponsoring the seats reservation bill.

Appealing for the passage of the bill and other related gender ones, Ibrahim said that women want to occupy more political positions in the country.

