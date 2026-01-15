Support Our Armed Forces, Gov. Diri Urges Corporate Bodies

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has urged corporate organisations and private individuals to support the nation’s Armed Forces through contributions and strategic partnerships aimed at improving their conditions of service.

Diri made the call on Thursday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The governor, who paid tribute to serving, retired and fallen soldiers for their gallantry in preserving Nigeria’s territorial integrity, said the occasion should serve as a renewed expression of solidarity and gratitude to the heroes who sacrificed to protect and unite the country.

According to him:

“On this day, and every day, let us ensure we do not forget those whose sacrifices have made peace and safety attainable. Behind every medal lies a story of sacrifice, families who have lost breadwinners, veterans whose lives were altered in their prime, and many who live with wounds, visible and invisible, that demand our practical compassion as much as our respect.

“The Armed Forces are the bedrock of national security. Without them, the very fabric of our country would be torn apart.

“I am therefore grateful to Mr. President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, and to the senior military leadership for their unremitting efforts to improve conditions of service and the welfare of our gallant soldiers.

“Let me take this opportunity to call on corporate organisations and private individuals to lend their support to our Armed Forces. Through your contributions and judicious partnerships, we can ensure that those who hazard so much for our safety are neither overlooked nor forgotten.”

Governor Diri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel, noting that this was demonstrated by the recent completion and handover of residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army’s 16 Brigade in Elebele.

He also urged the Army leadership to collaborate with the state government in agriculture to enhance food security and promote sustainable livelihoods.

“On Tuesday, I flagged off the dry farming season programme in the state. In that spirit, and following the model of the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL), I invite the Armed Forces leadership to partner with the Bayelsa State Government in large-scale agricultural ventures that will boost food security and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by Governor Diri; the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Matilda Ayemieye; service commanders; and a representative of widows of fallen heroes, Mrs. Christina Boroni.

Others who laid wreaths included the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, and the Assistant Commandant General and Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Bayelsa State Council, Chief Baratuaipre Allison-Alanimi.