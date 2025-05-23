Support NNPC Boss To Complete Kolmani Oil Drilling, Arewa Youths To Northerners

Share

The Arewa Elders and Youths Forum has called on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, to prioritize and expedite the completion of the Kolmani oil drilling project located in Bauchi and Gombe States.

Rising from a strategic meeting held in Kano, the Forum issued a statement commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his renewed interest in the continuation of the Kolmani oil exploration, which had previously been stalled. The Forum described the President’s commitment as a significant morale boost and a clear demonstration of his inclusive leadership, dismissing claims of regional or ethnic bias.

In a personally signed statement, the Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Magaji, praised President Tinubu’s stance, noting that his actions have galvanized the Northern region in support of the administration’s broader development goals.

“We, the people of the North, are guided by a culture of gratitude and respect. President Tinubu’s support for the Kolmani project is a gesture that has earned our unwavering support. There is now no reason for the North not to fully back his government,” Alhaji Magaji stated.

The Forum also declared its full support for the leadership of NNPC Ltd under Mr. Ojulari, affirming its readiness to mobilize support from all segments of Northern society, including women, youths, political leaders, governors, and traditional rulers, to ensure the success of the project and broader oil sector reforms.

Addressing recent criticisms questioning Mr. Ojulari’s regional background, the Forum strongly condemned what it described as “mischief” by individuals attempting to discredit the NNPC CEO on ethnic grounds.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Ojulari is a bona fide son of Kwara State, which is one of the 19 northern states in Nigeria. His appointment is not only justified by his background but more importantly by his competence and track record,” the statement read.

Alhaji Magaji emphasized the need for Nigerians to rise above regional and ethnic sentiments when evaluating public officials. “The nation requires capable hands to actualize the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Ojulari is well-positioned to deliver on the mandate entrusted to him.”

The Forum concluded by urging stakeholders at all levels to give Mr. Ojulari the support required to drive meaningful change in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

