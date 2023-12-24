Support Makinde’s Move To Activate Oyo Traditional Council – Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon in Oyo State, Oba Francis Oludola Alao, has promised to support Governor Seyi Makinde in his drive towards making the age-long inactive Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, functional as from January next year.

Makinde had last Tuesday during the presentation of staff of office to the new 21st Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege 111, that he would ensure that the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs which had remained inactive before he assumed office in 2019, owing to leadership tussle between the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemo 111 and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, become active from next year. He also promised to restructure the House of Chiefs at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan where the Obas used to have their meetings, as well as, the State House of Assembly.

The monarch revealed this to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday as part of the closed-door discussions he had on Friday with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who visited him in his palace.

As a self-acclaimed admirer of Governor Makinde’s administration, the Olugbon said: “Yes, I told Baba Adeboye that I share Governor Makinde’s opinion on repositioning of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs. In the last 10 years, we do not have a central state traditional council as a result of all the past issues. But he promised that in this second term, he is going to bring it to light again and things will be restructured.

Everybody in the whole state; the five zones we have in Oyo State, will fully participate and I pray for him that as he wishes, he meant it. I believe so much in Governor Makinde that it will happen soon, probably next month by the special grace of God.

“And again, in his word on that day of installation of Soun, the governor said he would build a new House of Chiefs and the State Assembly. We are going to support him and do it together. I believe him. I’m part of him and I’m part of his programmes.

“When he says something like that, he is a man of his word, and I believe it will come to pass by the special grace of God. This just shows that he respects traditional institutions in the state”, he said.

Asked what Pastor Adeboye told him during the meeting, the monarch said: “All Baba said was that he is praying for those at the federal and the state levels because he believes in the power of prayer.

“He talked about all that was going on in the country, especially the economic situation, saying that he would continue to pray for God to direct the people at the helms of affairs, especially President Bola Tinubu, to the right part, so that there will be great improvement economically in this country”.