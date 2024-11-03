Support Local Fashion Industry, Arts Minister Urges Nigerians

Share

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, on Saturday urged Nigerians to support locally-made clothing to contribute to nation-building.

Musawa made this known at the inaugural African Fashion Festival Vogue which was organized by rising Nigerian fashion designer, Ms Firdausi Mohammed in Abuja.

The event themed “Thread of Africa: Weaving Fashion and Culture,” Musawa lauded the initiative for promoting African designs globally through the festival.

She further stated that the platform offers opportunities for showcasing African designers in the fashion industry.

According to the Minister, now is the time to encourage and support homegrown products, especially within the Nigerian fashion industry, as it can compete on a global scale.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Retired Maj.-Gen. Sohail Khan, also spoke, describing the initiative as a projection of Africa’s style, creativity, and vibrant spirit.

