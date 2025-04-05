Support Initiative Tasks Tinubu’s Followers On Unity

Share

The Asiwaju Positivity Initiative, a support group for President Bola Tinubu, has urged his followers in Lagos State to remain united and steadfast in their support for the President and his administration.

The Convener of the initiative, Ayodele Oluseye, made the call in a statement issued after the group’s maiden Online Global Conference held on Saturday.

The conference was organised to discuss the achievements and policies of President Tinubu.

Oluseye, who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, acknowledged Tinubu’s contributions to the development of Lagos State and the nation at large.

While commending the President’s visionary leadership, particularly in empowering indigenous Lagosians through governance, Oluseye noted that this had created numerous opportunities for residents of the state.

He, however, cautioned Tinubu’s supporters to be wary of individuals sowing seeds of division under the guise of promoting indigenous political rights, warning that such tactics could undermine the President’s agenda.

“Rather than working towards collective progress, some individuals are undermining the President’s efforts for their selfish agenda.

“These individuals, who have misled many into resenting Asiwaju, now hide under the banner of the ‘Omo Eko’ agenda to push their ‘Lagos for Lagos’ scheme.

“However, their true motives are not about protecting indigenous Lagosians, as their actions in governance have consistently shown disregard for our people,” Oluseye said.

He urged Tinubu’s supporters to remain united in purpose and continue supporting a leader whose legacy, he said, had positively impacted countless lives.

“Let us not be divided. Let us stand firm in our support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader with a good heart whose legacy has transformed countless lives.

“Let us move forward together, united in purpose and committed to ensuring that Lagos continues to prosper,” he added.

Oluseye emphasized that true leadership is not driven by selfish ambition or political opportunism but by respect for those who have sacrificed for democracy and development.

He claimed that the same “Lagos for Lagos” narrative resurfaced during the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, which saw the Speaker, Rt. Hon.. Mudashiru Obasa, temporarily removed.

According to him, such developments were attempts to undermine Tinubu’s authority and hijack Lagos’ governance “through the back door.”

He described Lagos as a metropolitan city where diversity thrives and indigenous identity remains strong.

“We must reject this hypocrisy and work together to ensure that competent and loyal Lagosians take their rightful place in leadership through dialogue and negotiation,” Oluseye stated.

He disclosed that the conference featured prominent participants, including former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Sarah Sosan, and former Special Adviser on Lands, Physical Planning, and Urban Development to the Governor of Osun State Isiaka Owoade, among others.

Oluseye added that participants spoke extensively on President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria.

