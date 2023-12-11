Support grows for AfDB’s proposal to channel SDRs via MDBs

The governments of France, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom together with Brazil (the incoming G20 Presidency), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations, ministers from Africa and Latin America, the Asian Development Bank and other international institutions, have pledged support for a proposal by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the channeling of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) through Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). According to a press release issued by the AfDB, the participants, who were speaking at a special roundtable convened at the COP28 in Dubai to discuss leveraging SDRs for climate and development, commended the two banks for their innovative proposal that would deliver much-needed financial resources to vulnerable countries.

The IMF issued a historic general allocation of SDRs worth $650 billion in 2021 to help countries deal with the impact of a global crisis triggered by Covid-19 . Africa, with a population of more than 1.2 billion, received only $33 billion representing about five per cent of the total allocation, the smallest portion among the different regions of the world. Similarly, Latin America and the Caribbean received only eight per cent of the total allocation. The African Union at its meeting of Heads of State in February 2022 urged wealthy nations to increase the SDR allocation to the continent to at least $100 billion and channel part of them through the African Development Bank. The channeling of SDRs through the MDBs strongly aligns with and was incorporated into the MDB Vision Statement issued at the Summit on the Paris Pact for People and Planet held in June 2023. The AfDB and the Inter-American Development Bank have developed an innovative mechanism that will be structured as a hybrid capital instrument and can therefore be accounted for as equity The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Italian development finance institution, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP), have signed a €50 million loan facility agreement on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. According to a press release, the financing will play a crucial role in supporting AFC’s investments in renewable power, energy efficient projects and climate-resilient infrastructure. The 10-year facility will enable AFC to accelerate its efforts in addressing Africa’s infrastructure deficit while financing projects that contribute to mitigating climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting sustainable development. It marks a further step in AFC and CDP’s strategic relationship, which has already seen AFC receiving about $150 million in bilateral loans.

The statement said: “The signing of the agreement at COP28 underscores the alignment of AFC and CDP with international efforts to combat climate change and progress in meeting the sustainable development goals. It builds the foundation for innovative financing solutions that leverage the strengths of both institutions, combining AFC’s expertise in infrastructure development and deep knowledge of Africa with CDP’s experience in financing sustainable projects. The partnership will accelerate the development of infrastructure projects that address Africa’s climaterelated challenges, contribute to job creation, and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.” Commenting on the agreement, Sanjeev Gupta, Board Member and Executive Director of Financial Services, said: “Managing risks to deliver on the desired return and impact requires understanding of local realities for global capital to work effectively in developing markets. Our continued collaboration with CDP underpins the strategic cooperation essential between African and European institutions, to ensure the global agenda on economic development, climate justice and prosperity for all is achieved equitably. on the AfDB’s and IDB’s balance sheets. It is also underpinned by a Liquidity Support Agreement between contributing shareholders, to ensure that SDR-contributing countries can still account for these as reserves. Speaking at the roundtable, the AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, reiterated the benefits of channeling the SDRs through MDBs.

He said: “MDBs can multiply the channeled SDRs by at least four times their original values.” This multiplier effect means that $5 billion of channeled SDRs could be transformed into $20 billion of new financing. Adesina added: “This will transform the SDRs from static foreign reserve assets into dynamic lending instruments, at affordable costs, to finance development, while preserving their reserve asset status, and be at zero cost to taxpayers in SDRrich countries.” Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn highlighted the important progress in the discussion around SDRs channeling and said: “SDRs are critical to help us advance our climate agenda, and to scale up investments for climate mitigation and adaptation in our member countries. We welcome the progress made towards rechanneling of SDRs with the liquidity pledges by France, the support expressed by Japan, the UK and Spain through the SDR hybrid capital instrument and the IMF’s readiness to send a proposal to its Executive Board soon. Going forward, it will be crucial to have the commitment of at least five more investors to make this instrument a reality and start channeling SDRs through MDBs.”

The IMF Deputy Managing Director, Bo Li, congratulated the two banks for developing a concrete proposal, saying, “based on our staff assessment, the hybrid capital instrument proposed by AfDB and IDB… would meet the reserve asset quality requirements.” “Successful implementation of the proposal would be an important contribution to amplify the positive impact of the historic 2021 SDR allocation for the benefit of developing countries,” said Li. He also noted that the IMF is working at pace to finalise all required approvals, with these processes already well advanced and expected be completed and sent to the board in the near future. The government of Japan announced that it “will be accelerating its best efforts to make a contribution to the proposed hybrid capital.” The country’s Deputy Director General in the Ministry of Finance Tomoyoshi Yahagi said the proposal by the two banks “is a great opportunity by MDBs to show strong partnership with their member countries to deliver the most needed financial resources to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.” The Director General of the French Treasury Emmanuel Moulin said from the beginning his country had been a strong supporter of SDR reallocation. “AfDB and IDB have put forward a very solid proposal for the channeling of SDRs through a hybrid capital instrument with the help of IMF for the benefit of countries most in need.”