Support Group Lauds, Stages Rally During Tinubu’s Visit To UK

Members of a grassroots mobilisation movement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PBAT Door 2 Door Movement 2027 in the United Kingdom and Ireland chapter, on Thursday staged a solidarity rally in London to celebrate the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

They expressed their support at a rally held at the popular Trafalgar Square from where they moved to The Westminster Abbey before proceeding to 10 Downing Street, and later terminating at the Tate Modern.

They displayed a large banner and wore t-shirts and face caps embossed with the pictures of President Tinubu, and the Founder and Grand Patron of the group, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo. They equally chanted solidarity songs and slogans such as “On your mandate we shall stand”, “Nigeria is rising again”, and “2027 No vacancy in the Villa”, while also displaying the flags of Nigeria and the UK.

In a statement issued by it’s National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku the group described the president’s visit as historic, stressing that it was the first by a Nigerian President in nearly four decades.

The group said “We are here on the streets of Lon- don to support our country, felicitate and demonstrate solidarity with our President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his historic state visit to the United Kingdom. “We love His Excellency’s vision and he is doing well as our President. Despite the challenges in the country, we have confidence in his visionary leadership.

Nigeria is rising again under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “This visit is the first by a Nigerian leader in almost 40 years, and King Charles III has already received him. “To the glory of God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a triumphant entry into England on Tuesday. That calls for celebration. We are Nigerians and we are very proud of President Tinubu and his legacy.

That is why we have come to rally round him.” The group said it is “an organic movement” with solid structures both at home and in the diaspora, adding that it is the only movement that seeks to bridge the gap between the government and the people. The PBAT Door 2 Door Movement, therefore, urged all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.