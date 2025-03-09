Share

A support group, Nigerian Youths for Atiku, has urged Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop attacking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

The Director of Communications of NYFA (Nigeria and Diaspora), Dare Dada, made this call in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

He however, described George’s opposition against Abubakar as, “an inconsequential nuisance that should be ignored.”

“Bode George should open a campaign office in Lagos for the re-election of Bola Tinubu, as his constant attacks and campaign against Atiku towards 2027 is becoming irrational and irritating.

“Interestingly, Bode George is standing alone. Nigerians have left him behind. The general opinion across the country is focused on how to rescue our country from the doldrums, and with Atiku the chances are very high,” Dada said.

According to him, Bode George should rather concentrate on fixing the Lagos PDP.

He alleged that George’s activities and roles in the party had led to failure of the party and resignation of notable party members in Lagos.

Dada said: “Chief George is one of those reckless politicians, who are responsible for the sorry state of the PDP today; his continued envy of Atiku Abubakar is well noted.

“As a result , we have decided to ignore a local champion who never delivered his polling unit for the party.

“As an elder of the party who should have busied himself with how to save the soul of the party and its accelerated dwindling fortunes, he focuses on attacking Atiku.

“We have noted with dismay and utmost disgust how Bode George who has lost every political capital and relevance , shamelessly embarks on attacking Atiku to get media mileage and political relevance.

“It is sad that Chief George has lost touch with reality. Too bad for him!

“We ask him who amongst his preferred choices can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the circumstance if not Atiku Abubakar? Or, does he seem himself fit for the job in his delusional mind?”

According to him, the constant outburst of George is not only pointless, but also suggest a dire frustration that he cannot stop an idea whose time has come.

“Atiku is an idea whose time has come.

“We urge Chief Bode George to stop the pretences , it is public knowledge that he is an avowed apologist of Tinubu and the APC. Nigerians now know better,” Dada said.

