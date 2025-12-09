Support For MSMESs Central To Our Devt Agenda, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said his government is supporting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) because it is central to the state’s development agenda.

According to him, the MSMEs sector is critical to productivity, job creation, and economic stability. Sanwo-Olu, represented by the House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment Chairman Abiodun Tobun, said this at the opening of the first Lagos MSMEs Exclusive and Eko Round City Trade Fair at the National Stadium, Surulere , yesterday.

According to him, the state is responsible for 30 to 35 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with an estimated economic value of $259 billion, relying heavily on the daily output of thousands of MSMEs across its markets, industrial clusters and creative hubs.

He highlighted the contributions of traders in Balogun and Alaba, fashion designers in Surulere and Yaba, tech innovators in Lekki and Ikeja, agro processors in Epe and Ikorodu, as well as numerous artisans and professionals whose work sustains Lagos’ competitive edge.

He said: “This is why my administration considers support for MSMEs not as a side programme, but as a central pillar of our development agenda. “We are renewing a clear commitment to those who keep the Lagos economy moving, the thousands of small businesses that create value in every street, market and industrial cluster across our state.”

Sanwo-Olu added that the Trade Fair offers an opportunity for more than 3,000 MSMEs to showcase their products and services, expand their markets and gain visibility. He said through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), about 40,000 MSMEs have so far received financial support, while approximately 200,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created since the initiative began.