Support For Fubara Unshakable, Says Rivers Women 

The Rivers Women Unite for SIM, a pro-Governor Siminalayi Fubara group, has declared that their support for him remains intact, stressing that no amount of pressure or bias against the governor will change their mind and remove that support.

The group, in a statement signed by its media coordinator, Faustina Nwanekwu, described as untrue reports by an online publication that the group has threatened to withdraw its support from the governor over reduced financial support.

Part of the statement reads:” Ordinarily, we would have ignored this poorly concocted fiction, but in the interest of public clarity and truth, we find it necessary to set the record straight.

“The claims contained in the said report are entirely false, baseless, and fabricated. At no time has Rivers Women Unite for SIM demanded, received, negotiated, or depended on financial inducement in exchange for our support for Governor Fubara.

” Our support is not transactional; it is firmly rooted in our belief in good governance, accountability, inclusiveness, and people-oriented leadership, which the Governor continues to demonstrate across Rivers State.”

The statement added: “Our unwavering support for His Excellency is unshaken, unalloyed, and non-negotiable. Any attempt to link our loyalty to monetary considerations is not only insulting to the dignity of Rivers women but also a deliberate attempt to smear our integrity and undermine our credibility.

“We categorically reject and condemn the insinuation that our group is divided, disgruntled, or contemplating shifting allegiance to any political figure. This narrative exists only in the imagination of its authors and those desperate to sow discord where none exists.

“It is evident that this falsehood is being peddled out of fear of the growing influence, credibility, and overwhelming popularity of our group, as well as our consistent and principled support for Governor Fubara’s administration.”

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 women in the state will benefit from the Rivers Women Support Stimulus (RWSS), which guarantees at least 200 women from each of the 23 Local Government Areas the sum of ₦100,000 each.

Also, market women and non-indigenes in the state will also benefit from the empowerment initiative, which is being implemented by Rivers Women Unite for SIM (RWUS) in partnership with the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration to uplift vulnerable women and expand economic opportunities at the grassroots.

“The intervention is targeted at women in need, with a focus on improving household stability, boosting productivity and reinforcing women’s contribution to community development across Rivers State,” says a statement.