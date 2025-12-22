Support Eagles, Team Can Go All The Way, Oliseh Tells Nigerians

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed confidence that Nigeria can perform well at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, despite doubts from many football fans.

Following the Eagles’ failure to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, expectations around the team is low, with many Nigerians not giving them much chance at AFCON 2025.

Although Oliseh has often criticised the way football is run in Nigeria, he believes the Super Eagles can still rise to the occasion in Morocco.

“Contrary to what many may think, I am very optimistic about our chances at the AFCON,” Oliseh told The Observer. He explained that the players are fully focused on one objective.

“To start with, the players have one goal in mind, which is the AFCON,” he said. Oliseh also called on Nigerians to be fair and supportive of the team, noting that criticism alone will not help.

“I find it unfair that a lot of people are beating down on these boys. At the end of the day, they are representing us. Some support from Nigerians would really help,” he added.

Nigeria will begin their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title tomorrow evening when they face Tanzania in their opening group match in Fes.