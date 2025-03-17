Support 3SC To Retain Its Pride, Olajide Urges Stakeholders 

Share

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo State at the National Assembly, Adedeji Stanley Dhikrullahi Olajide, has called on stakeholders to support the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan in its bid to retain its pride on the league table.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers made this appeal while addressing the management of the football club, who paid him a courtesy call.

He assured the management and players of his unwavering commitment to Shooting Stars.

He reminisced about his deep-rooted connection to the club, dating back to the era of the defunct Stationary Stores FC., and his active participation as a supporter of the football club.

“My love for Shooting Stars goes way back. I used to travel with the supporters’ club bus. Kabongo really tried during his time,” he said. Back in the day, our focus was on local clubs, not Arsenal or Manchester United. We must remove the colonial mentality in our sports and reinvest in our own league.

“I have been looking forward to a day like this, and now that you have graciously presented me with my branded home and away Jerseys, I pledged to attend the club’s home matches from time to time and also explore ways to provide financial assistance to boost the club’s operations.”

Olajide also praised Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts in revitalizing sports infrastructure in Oyo State, particularly the renovation of Adamasingba Stadium and the state’s takeover of Liberty Stadium.

“Sports contribute significantly to the economy, and the governor is taking the right steps. I am committed to supporting Shooting Stars in any way that will help them win the championship,” he assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of the management board of the football club, Babatunde Olaniyan, who led the delegation on the courtesy visit to Olajide, revealed that the visit was another step in 3SC’s ongoing efforts to mobilize support for the club’s sustainability and quest for dominance in Nigerian football.

“Football is political, and we need the backing of well-meaning individuals to stay competitive, while we also believe your presence at our matches and training sessions will significantly boost the morale of both the players and the management team,” Olaniyan explained.

