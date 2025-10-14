Supply Chain Hiccups To Cost Airlines Over $11bn In 2025

Challenges within the aerospace industry’s supply chain are delaying the production of new aircraft and parts, resulting in airlines re-evaluating their fleet plans and, in many cases, keeping older aircraft in service for extended periods.

The worldwide commercial backlog reached a historic high of more than 17,000 aircraft in 2024, significantly higher than the 2010 to 2019 backlog of around 13,000 aircraft per year.

Consequently, the slow pace of production is estimated to cost the airline industry more than $11 billion in 2025, driven by four main factors such as excess fuel costs because airlines are operating older, less fuel efficient aircraft estimated at $4.2 billion according to a collaborative study between the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan.

The report addresses supply chain challenges in the aerospace industry and explores the root cause of these challenges, the impact on airlines and initiatives to move the aviation industry forward.

As a result of that, new aircraft deliveries are delayed, leading to higher fuel costs, including additional maintenance costs estimated at $3.1 billion as the global fleet is ageing, while older aircraft require more frequent and expensive maintenance.

Other factors swelling supply chain challenges are its impact on increased engine leasing costs, put at $2.6 billion. Airlines need to lease more engines since engines spend longer on the ground during maintenance.

Aircraft lease rates have also risen by 20–30% since 2019. In addition to the mounting costs, supply chain challenges inhibit airlines from deploying sufficient aircraft to meet growing passenger demand.

In 2024, passenger demand rose 10.4%, exceeding the capacity expansion of 8.7% and pushing load factors to a record 83.5%. The trend in rising passenger demand continues into 2025.

According to the report, the current aerospace industry economic model, disruptions from geopolitical instability, raw material shortages and tight labour markets all contribute to the origin of the matter