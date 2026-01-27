Supply Chain Challenge Adds $5.7 To Airlines’ Costs, As IATA, CFM Renew Pact

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the renewal of an agreement with CFM International (CFM) through February 2033, supporting increased competition in the market for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for CFM engines, a 50/50 partnership between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

“Airlines have long struggled with the aftermarket business practices of manufacturers, which have limited competition and resulted in high costs for airlines.

These pressures have become even more acute as limited maintenance capacity and aerospace supply chain constraints have driven up costs and grounded aircraft.

A recent IATA study estimated that these challenges added $5.7[1] billion to airlines’ engine leasing and maintenance costs in 2025. The renewal of this agreement is well-timed.

While not a panacea, the practical, procompetitive aftermarket practices this agreement obligates are essential for a healthy industry in the long term.

Critically, if used to its full potential, this agreement will also provide much-needed short-term cost and capacity relief for airlines as they work to meet customer demand amid ongoing supply chain failures in the aerospace industry.

CFM should be commended for taking the lead with this important reform, and other manufacturers must take notice and step up,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “The extension of the agreement between CFM and IATA reaffirms our commitment to a competitive open aftermarket for CFM products.

Our growing MRO ecosystem includes dozens of third parties that overhaul, repair, and maintain our engines, resulting in lower cost of ownership and maximum choice for our airline customers.

Despite the challenges of recent years—particularly those related to supply chain constraints—CFM places customers at the heart of its DNA. In 2026, we are committed to renewing and strengthening our efforts to ensure our customers’ complete satisfaction with our products and support.