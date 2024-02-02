Supplementary Poll: IGP Orders Maximum Security, Movement Restriction

Ahead of tomorrow’s supplementary elections holding in 26 states of the federation, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Kay- ode Egbetokun, has ordered adequate deployment of personnel and equipment before, during and after the exercise. While some of the supplementary elections to be conducted tomorrow by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are court-ordered, others result from resignation of occupiers of the seats. In addition to the security blanket in the respective states, the police chief has also ordered restriction on vehicular movement between the hours of 12am and 6pm on the election-day. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, however, said the restriction does not affect staff on essential duty on the day of the exercise.

Those on essential services include INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers both foreign and domestic, ambulances respond- ing to medical emergencies, and firefighters. The affected states include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara. The statement read in part: “The IGP has also ordered a ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

State-established and owned security outfits and organisations, quasi-security units, and privately owned guards and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management. “The movement restrictions, including the ban on VIP aides, escorts, and state security outfits, are crucial measures aimed at preventing any undue interference or intimidation during the electoral process. The IGP emphasised that these restrictions are implemented to safeguard the integrity of the elections and guarantee equal participation for all citizens of the affected states. “The IGP urges political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly and in accordance with the electoral laws, as any attempt to disrupt the electoral process or violate the established guidelines will be met with the full force of the law.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the commitment of the Force to fostering a secure and democratic society and, therefore, encourages citizens to report any suspicious activities or incidents that may undermine the electoral process to the appropriate authorities via the following phone numbers: 08034040439 (CP Elec- tions); 08031230631 (Toll Free); 08057000001, 08057000002 (Complaint Response Unit); @ngpo- lice (Facebook); @PoliceNG (X); pressforabuja@police.gov. ng (e-mail).” Meanwhile, the police chief has ordered the immediate deployment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Abiodun Asabi to Zone 17 Akure, along with additional personnel and assets, in a bid to apprehend killers of 2 monarchs in Ekiti State and abductors of schoolchildren.