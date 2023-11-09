Supplementary Budget Bold, Pragmatic Response To Economic Challenges – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday said the supplementary budget, which was signed into law on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu, is a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges facing the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in reaction to a statement by Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, that the Federal Government was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, told him to take the time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media) Rabiu Ibrahim, disclosed that the budget contains allocations for essential sectors, such as “security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, all aimed at strengthening the country’s economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The broad provisions in the supplementary budget are a reflection of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.”

The minister urged opposition parties to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains.

According to him, the supplementary budget was derived from the active engagement and consultation with relevant stakeholders who ensured that the budgetary provisions aligned with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

He stated that in line with President Tinubu’s inclination to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, all items in the supplementary budget have been meticulously scrutinised to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds.