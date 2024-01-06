Superstory Crowned TV Drama Of The Year

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) ended the previous year on a joyful note as Superstory, Nigeria’s most-watched TV Drama, was crowned “Television Drama of the Year” at the 31st edition of Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) which took place at The MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The producer of Superstory TV Drama, Wale Adenuga Jnr., said: “Since Superstory started airing in 2001, we have never stopped working hard to ensure the relevance and timeliness of our different stories being watched by several generations of viewers from various backgrounds.

We appreciate the organizers of this event for recognizing our efforts, and we assure Nigerians that we still have lots of mind-blowing surprises coming soon.”

For over 22 years, Superstory TV Drama, has been providing highly-engaging stories which entertain and enlighten Nigerians home and abroad, and this is why many Corporate Brands, Government MDAs, NGOs, and others regularly partner with WAP to get their organizations’ messages across to the millions of viewers glued to Superstory weekly on different channels.