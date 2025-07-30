Superstar Wizkid Teases The Possibility Of A New Album

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Nigerian Afrobeat singer

During a Instagram live session, he dropped a clue about an unreleased collaboration with Afrobeats star Young Jonn, which has left fans in anticipation.

The Grammy winner has been collaborating back to back in 2025, delivering guest appearances on songs with Olamide Baddo, Ayra Starr and with DJ Tunez and Fola.

The upcoming album comes barely a year after he released his sixth album 'Morayo', which set a new record for the highest streaming record on spotify. Wizkid is known for exciting fans with the promise of new and good music before retreating into his quiet lifestyle.

Normally, history has shown that Wizkid isn't the one to deliver projects at the expected time especially, after releasing a 16-track project in November 2024. With this recent changes, Wizkid is likely to remain an unpredictable star who might just release a surprise album that which would make it a first time in his career