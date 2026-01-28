SuperSport To Broadcast Champions League Group Stage Final Drama

The final matchday of the Champions League group phase takes place today, with qualification and seeding still undecided. Some of Europe’s leading clubs face must-win fixtures to secure direct passage or play-off places to the Round of 16.

All matches kick off at 9:00 p.m. live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. PSG host Newcastle United in one of the night’s most decisive fixtures, with both sides level on 13 points inside the top eight. Newcastle arrive in strong form after a convincing win over PSV, while PSG will look to recover from defeat in Lisbon.

A loss could see either side fall into the play-off places. The match will air on SS Football (DStv Ch. 205, GOtv Ch. 61). Chelsea travel to Napoli knowing victory guarantees their place in the Round of 16.

Chelsea currently sit eighth and have shown renewed confidence under Liam Rosenior, while Napoli, positioned outside the qualification places, must win to keep their campaign alive.

Coverage is live on SS Football Plus HD (DStv Ch. 202). Man City return to the Etihad under pressure after slipping out of the top eight following a defeat in Norway. Pep Guardiola’s side need a strong response against Galatasaray to revive their automatic qualification hopes, while the visitors remain difficult to break down.

The match will be shown on SS Variety (DStv Ch. 210). Barcelona face Copenhagen needing three points and favourable results elsewhere to climb into the top eight.

After an impressive away win in Prague, Hansi Flick’s side will expect to deliver at home against a Copenhagen team fighting to stay alive in the competition. Live coverage is on SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66).