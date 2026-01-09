Supersport To Beam Eagles, Foxes Battle For Last Four Live

The Super Eagles will continue their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday at 5:00 pm in Marrakesh, where they face Algeria in the quarter-finals.

The match, alongside all AFCON games will be broadcast live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Nigeria progressed to the last eight with the most emphatic result of the Round of 16, r ecordi n g a 4–0 victory over Mozambique.

Victor Osim – hen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams were all on the scoresheet, while Alex Iwobi controlled midfield proceedings in a performance that reinforced the Super Eagles’ attacking depth.

The win also saw Nigeria become the first team in AFCON history to record victories in their opening four matches of a single tournament.

With 12 goals scored so far, they enter the quarter-finals as the competition’s leading attacking side, though focus has briefly shifted to a minor on-field disagreement between Osimhen and Lookman during the Mozambique match.

Despite the incident, Nigeria’s overall momentum remains intact as they prepare for a more demanding test against Algeria on Saturday at 5:00 pm.

Algeria arrive with a different profile, advancing after a 1–0 extra-time win over DR Congo and conceding just one goal across the tournament. Their progress has been built on defensive structure and game management rather than attacking volume, setting up a tactical contrast against Nigeria’s fluid front line.