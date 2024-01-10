Supersport Makes Dramatic U-Turn, Set To Broadcast All AFCON Matches

In a surprising turn of events, Africa’s television giant, Supersport, has reversed its earlier decision and is now poised to broadcast all the matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The development comes as a relief to football enthusiasts who were left disappointed by the initial news of the popular sports network not airing the prestigious tournament which is scheduled to hold between January 13 and February 11, 2024, in Cote d’Ivoire.

Supersport had earlier announced it would not broadcast the tournament after losing the broadcast right to an emerging television network New World TV but reports have now emerged that the rights are non-exclusive and AFCON matches will therefore be available on most bouquets on DSTV and GOtv.

The sudden change in stance, though yet to be confirmed by the television company, multiple sources within the organisation confirmed that a formal announcement would be made in the coming days.

“There is good news coming to football enthusiasts across the continent especially in Nigeria who were worried that AFCON would not come on live on Supersport. I can confirm that all the 53 matches of the tournament will be broadcast live on the platform,” a source within the organisation told our correspondent.

“While the initial decision not to broadcast AFCON had sparked disappointment from fans, as a responsible platform that is passionate and committed to the growth of African football and the yearnings of its teeming customers, Supersport explored available options to bring Africa’s premier competition to the homes of the viewers.

“Football enthusiasts can now look forward to an immersive viewing experience as the AFCON unfolds, with Supersport playing a pivotal role in bringing the excitement of African football to screens across the continent.”