Supersonic Super Falcons!

These ladies are faster than the speed of sound with 10 African titles and the only 12 – time continental champions. It will take long decades, possibly close to half a century for any rivals to catch up with them.

All hail the Super Falcons of Nigeria. Victory over Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses at the Stade Olympique de Rabat, on July 26, 2025, could only be achieved by a team determined to prove something highly spiritual – You do not cheat and get away with it, no matter how long.

The Law of Retributive Justice is real. The hosts had a good laugh when Ghizlane Chebbak put them ahead in the 13th minute. In the next 11 minutes, Saana Mssoudy increased the tally.

It was like the world was at their feet. Yes, coach Jorge Vilda had led Spain to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023. His pedigree was about to work with his new charges. Then the gods of football began to dismantle the dubious past. With a 2-0 advantage in the first half, the streets of Casablanca were getting set to be painted red. In Fez, there would be caps bearing Viva la Maroc. Rabat,of course, would have been filled with revellers celebrating Morocco’s first ever women’s Nations Cup triumph.

Fortunately for the ‘Giant of Africa’ the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) proved decisive. Namibian referee, Antsino Twanyanyukwa, was called to take a look at the screen. It showed a clear penalty kick for the Falcons, which she did not notice. It was in the 64th minute. Esther Okoronkwo was called to duty and she did not fail. This Esther was ready to maul Maroc.

And she did in grand fashion. In the 74th minute, she found Folasade Ijamilusi. The equaliser leveled it all. The stadium died in eerie silence. What exactly were the Moroccans thinking? Jennifer Echegini provided the killer shot, just two minute to time. Her Igbo surname means “what are your thoughts”.

Thanks to VAR, personified in Salma Mukasanga, Letticia Viana and Diana Chikotesha, referee Twanyanyukwa’s penalty call against Nigeria was overruled before Echegini struck. The Falcons ran away with a 3-2 triumph. At the last edition, Mauritian referee, Marie Rivet, ensured that Nigeria lost to the same foes in the semi finals. Skipper Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde were sent off, causing the Falcons to play with nine against 11.

Victory is not only sweet, it unites. For the first time in a long while, citizens forgot about 2027 and identified themselves as one

The match ended 1-1 in regulation and overtime. In the resultant penalty kicks, the Lionesses, aided by reflective lights, stole victory, 4-2. The same Ajibade, who was sent off at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in 2023, returned in 2025 to captain her side to victory. To crown it all, she was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Tournament.

Thousands of Moroccans left the stadium in tears as Nigerians celebrated. Ajibade and Ayinde missed the 2023 Third Place game with Zambia. The Copper Queens won the bronze with a 1-0 result.

This time around, the Falcons mauled them 5-0 in the quarter finals. In 2023, South Africa beat Nigeria 2-1 in one of the group matches and advanced to win the trophy for the first time. In 2025, the Banyana Banyana were yanked off and dethroned by Falcons in the semifinals.

In other words, this 2025 Cup victory comes as a sweet revenge. Morocco, with a world class coach, failed to beat Nigeria, led by a largely unknown Justin Madugu. South Africa came as defending champions, but left empty handed. Zambia arrived as one of the favourites, bandying one Banda, once the world’s most expensive female footballer. They were disgracefully bundled out.

Now President Bola Tinubu must show that he truly loves his girls. The Super Falcons rose from a two – goal disadvantage, to win 3-2. The men’s team, Super Eagles, could not achieve that at home at the 2000 African Nations Cup grand finale in Lagos. They lost via penalties to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, after leveling up 2-2. The Eagles have lost in five grand finals. Falcons have never lost even one grand finale game – theirs is a perfect 10 over 10.

For losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the grand finale of the 2023 African Nations Cup, Tinubu blessed the Eagles with national awards, land and houses. Super Falcons are champions, they deserve more. First Lady Remi Tinubu, knows what to do to help gender balancing. Victory is not only sweet, it unites. For the first time in a long while, citizens forgot about 2027 and identified themselves as one.

The president must sustain this momentum, enough of divisive politics. This is the time to make the people happy through policies that elevate the human spirit, not ones that eliminate the hungry soul. Justin Madugu hails from Adamawa. He did not go about fetching players from Yola or those of Bachama background. The Super Falcons do not represent any particular tribe or tongue. One could even see an expatriate as part of the technical crew.

There have been no shouts of marginalisation from any quarters. Meritocracy was on display. Who would have believed that Christy Ucheibe, one of our best at the last World Cup co – hosted by Australia and New Zealand, could be used as a substitute? Asisat Oshoala, the legend, was dismissed by some as too old to be selected.

Yet, she scored a goal and was good enough to come on in the grand finale. Credit to Madugu. A man who was ridiculed as unfit, turned out to beat the best coach in the world. The lesson is that Nigeria is a great country with potential. Leaders should pick a few lessons from the Super Falcons’ victory. The country will be great again, if we make the right choices. We say no to nepotism and injustice. Congratulations, the Great Queens of Africa.