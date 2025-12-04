Supermarket Celebrates 4 Yrs Of Impact On Community

As part of the four years old celebration of its existence in the country’s supermarket business, the founder/ Managing Director of The Mart Supermarket, located in Ogba, Lagos, Princess ‘Layo Bakare-Okeowo, has lauded the positive impacts of the country’s manufacturing sector on the supermarket value chain in the area of Made-In-Nigeria products patronage towards contributing immensely to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Bakare-Okeowo who made this known during the supermarket’s four years old celebration and free medical outreach to the Ogba community, Lagos for their patronage, said that the evolving of the manufacturing sector as the bedrock of the nation’s economy had really impacted positively towards growing the supermarket business value chain in the country.

She explained: “Also, the beauty that happens to the supermarket business value chain is the evolving of the manufacturing sector. Don’t look at it as being selfish, because manufacturing sector is the bedrock of the economy.

“So it’s giving the manufacturers the opportunities to flex their muscles in the sense that we have a lot of products now that are MadeIn-Nigeria in our supermarkets shelves in the country. “I will cease this opportunity to encourage Nigerians to always buy Made-InNigeria goods.

“They should not feel that because it is Made-In-Nigeria goods it’s going to be a bad quality. Because as a Nigerian, you should be proud of what is yours. “We can make mistakes but if you don’t buy Made-In-Nigeria goods how would Nigeria’s manufacturers correct their mistakes.

“But my eyes was opened when I came into this business in the sense that when I see some products I can’t even believe that they were manufactured in Nigeria.” While speaking on the free medical outreach for the elderly people in the Ogba community, the Managing Director stated: “This medical outreach was done by the supermarket as part of giveback to the Ogba community.

We’ve been in this community for four years, and I feel that the community has the right that we should give back to them. “It’s a way to say thank you to the community that has been patronizing us, by purchasing goods from the supermarket. I mean, for four years, they have accommodated us, they made us grow, because “The supermarket did not just start like this, and, we are still in business.

And we know that if they live long, they would continue to patronize it. “Meanwhile, the supermarket would continue to grow. “So we decided to say how do we celebrate this! So we decided to make impacts to the old generation in our community.

“You can see the numbers of elderly people we’ve attended to today. So, it’s a sort of giving back to the society.” On her supermarket’s four years old celebration, BakareOkeowo stressed: “I give God Almighty all the glory, The Mart is four years old today.

It’s just God because when I looked back at the beginning of this supermarket, I have been in the manufacturing sector, I don’t have any experience when it comes to supermarket business. But for us to survive till four; I think we will survive forever because it’s a beautiful line of business and it’s a profitable business too. And we give God Almighty the glory.”