In a thrilling 2-1 victory over Juventus on Friday, AC Milan overcame a deficit to guarantee their place in the 2025 EA SPORTS FC Supercup final.

The victory prepares for Monday’s intense Derby della Madonnina matchup against city rivals Inter Milan at Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Park.

In the 21st minute, Kenan Yıldız gave Juventus the lead by shooting past Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after taking advantage of defensive errors by Theo Hernandez.

But Milan came back with tremendous vigour in the second half, changing the game’s dynamic in the four-team competition semifinal.

After Juventus gave up a careless foul in the box, Christian Pulisic coolly converted from the penalty spot to tie the score for Milan in the 71st minute.

Four minutes later, Federico Gatti unintentionally redirected the ball into his net, completing Milan’s comeback and adding more pressure to the Bianconeri.

Recently hired to succeed Paulo Fonseca as Milan’s head coach, Sérgio Conceição has a strong start with this victory.

Milan’s offence was rekindled by Conceição’s tactical changes after halfway, which led the Rossoneri to their first Supercup final appearance since 2016. At this point, Milan will try to win the trophy for the eighth time in their existence.

On the other hand, Inter Milan defeated Atalanta 2-0 on Thursday to guarantee their spot in the final.

Denzel Dumfries led the Nerazzurri to their fourth consecutive Supercup final with a dominant performance, scoring twice in the second half.

Dumfries’ precision finishing secured Inter’s advancement despite Atalanta’s defensive tenacity and a series of excellent saves by Marco Carnesecchi.

The stakes are high as Inter looks to win the Supercup for the fourth time in a row. The legendary rivalry will become even more intense as the victor of Monday’s matchup will take home not just a trophy but also a substantial €8 million cash reward.

Riyadh’s increasing prominence as a global centre for elite football tournaments is further supported by the fact that this edition of the Italian Supercup is being staged in Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row.

Supporters from all around the world are excitedly awaiting what looks to be a memorable final in which city bragging rights, pride, and glory will be hotly contested.

All eyes will be on Al-Awwal Park as the start draws near since this match is more than just a game; it’s a struggle for dominance in Milan and beyond.

