Superboy Cheque Opens Up On Battle With Acne

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Akinbi Bamidele Brett, better known as Superboy Cheque, has opened up about his battle with acne and how it affected his self-esteem.

Speaking in a recent interview with Yanga FM Lagos, Cheque recounted how struggles with acne almost made him quit music, affected his social life and reception of cameras anytime.

He, however, said in desperation to cure the acne, he bought a makeup kit that almost disfigured his face, noting that the experience inspired his hit song ‘History’ with Fireboy DML.

“I struggled with acne years back. It was terrible. My desperation to cure it led me to buy makeup that almost disfigured my face. It was embarrassing. I almost quit music. I couldn’t even approach women then.

“After my breakthrough song ‘Zoom’ and I got signed by a record label, it dawned on me that I would be attending interviews and would be in front of cameras.

“I am a perfectionist. So, I went to get a makeup from a store to clear, but instead it almost disfigured my face.

“I woke up one morning and realised that my whole face had been damaged,” he recalled.