Super Typhoon Makes Landfall In Philippines as Nearly a Million Evacuated

Typhoon Fung-wong has made landfall in the Philippines, where more than 900,000 people have been evacuated and two people have died.

The storm was upgraded to a super typhoon before landfall, with sustained winds of around 185 km/h (115mph) and gusts of 230km/h (143mph).

The eye of the storm hit Aurora province in Luzon – the Philippines’s most populous island – at 21:10 local time (13:10 GMT).

The country’s meteorological service warned of destructive winds and “high-risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge” as the typhoon moves north-westerly across Luzon.

Fung-wong – known locally as Uwan – comes days after an earlier storm, Kalmaegi, left devastation and nearly 200 people dead.