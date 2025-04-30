Super TV CEO Alleged Murder: Chidinma Says Statements Made Under Duress

Share

A former University of Lagos Student, Chidinma Ojukwu, accused of killing Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, yesterday said that statements she made during police interrogation were false and under duress.

Ojukwu testified in her defence before Justice Yetunde Adesanya at a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square. She is standing murder trial alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

They are also charged with stealing and forgery. They were arraigned on Oct. 12, 2021, on a nine-count preferred by the Lagos State Government.

At the resumed hearing, Ojukwu said that, due to a fear the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Mr Bamidele, and his team put in her, she could not deviate from a narrative they dictated for her.

“I narrated what the IPO asked me to say to the Lagos State commissioner of police,” Ojukwu said. Ojukwu was led in evidence by her counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu.

According to her, after she was arrested on June 23, 2021, Bamidele collected her phone and asked her to input the password, which she did.

The defendant testified that the IPO located her sister’s name in her contact list, asked her to confirm it, and then wrote it down. She testified that the IPO also inquired about her laptop and her visit to Computer Village, Ikeja.

“He asked what laptop I sold, and I replied it was a MacBook. When he asked where I sold it, I told him it was to a phone vendor. He then noted down the vendor’s address.”

Ojukwu said the IPO asked her about the source of some cannabis she smoked, and she said that someone supplied it.

Share