Super Tuesday: Trump Must Earn Our Votes –Haley

Nikki Haley has suspended her presidential campaign, making Donald Trump the last Republican left in the race. Haley said she had “no regrets” and congratulated Trump – but noted, he must now “earn the votes” of people who did not support him.

It comes after President Joe Biden and Trump swept the state primaries that were held on Super Tuesday, setting them on course for a rematch in November. Biden won Democratic nominating contests in 14 states – plus Iowa, where people voted by post – but lost in the territory American Samoa by 11 votes.

Meanwhile, Trump won 14 Republican contests – although Haley secured a surprise win in Vermont, reports the BBC. Speaking after their wins, Trump said the US would no longer have a country if Biden won the election, while Biden accused him of being “driven by grievance” not the good of Americans. Immigration and the economy were the key issues for Republican voters questioned in CBS exit polls.