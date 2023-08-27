Super Sub Nunez Net Brilliant Equalizer, Winning For 10-Men Liverpool

On Sunday, despite having just 10 players at St James’ Park, Liverpool managed to bounce back after being down 1-0.
Newcastle United:1
Liverpool:2
Manager Jürgen Klopp made effective substitutions in the second half, and the introduction of a wild card player was the game-changer.
Darwin Núñez came off the bench in the 77th minute and four minutes later he got on the scoresheet for the first time this season, after running onto a Diogo Jota pass and firing a bullet into the bottom corner.
That’s what Liverpool fans were hoping to see more of now. Could this be the start of Darwin’s evolution?
