Super Sub Chukwueze Scores Late Winner, Dessers Dazzles Again

Samuel Chukwueze marked his return from injury in style by scoring a late winner for AC Milan in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Parma in the Italian Serie A today.

The Super Eagles winger came on as a substitute 11 minutes into the second half and quickly made an impact, bundling the ball into the net to give Milan the lead.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was confirmed as valid, sealing the comeback win for Milan. This goal is Chukwueze’s second of the season in Serie A, and his timely contribution helped secure a dramatic victory for his team.

Similarly, Cyriel Dessers continued his fine form, scoring in Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Dundee United. The striker who scored in Rangers’ unfortunate 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Europa Cup last week, registered his club’s last goal to seal the win yesterday.

