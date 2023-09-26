‘Super Story’ Actor, Suara Is Dead

Veteran actor, Chief Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, better known as Suara has passed away.

The news of his death was announced in a statement released by his son, Adedotun Adeyemi.

According to the statement, the “Super Story” actor died on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Adeyemi Jnr. said the family is “consoled because we know that he has gone to rest.”

Speaking further, he requested that “the family be allowed some privacy in this time of grief.” he also added that “more details about the burial will be communicated soon.”

However, his colleague, Husseini Shaibu who also confirmed his death said “I have been reliably informed that veteran actor Chief Yemi Adeyemi aka Suara has transited.

“Popular as Suara, Chief Adeyemi rode to prominence playing Suara in the rested ‘Oh Father, Oh Daughter’ series of the hugely popular Super Story stories by Wale Adenuga Productions.

“BabaSuara as some of us his younger colleagues simply called him, reportedly “acted out” this Sunday. Journey well Baba Suara. You will be sorely missed. Odigba Sir. Journey Well.”