The Super Spikerz Volleyball Club (SSVC) rounded off the year with a vibrant series of friendly matches on Saturday, December 20, using sports as a platform to strengthen community ties and local engagement.

The end-of-year games, held within the community, featured Super Spikerz Volleyball Club taking on neighbouring Rowe Park Volleyball Club in three categories: veterans, female and male teams.

In the veterans’ encounter, SSVC dominated proceedings to secure a comfortable 2–0 victory. The host club also recorded success in the female category, winning 2–0.

However, honours in the male match went to Rowe Park, who edged SSVC 3–2 in a closely contested game.

Beyond the results, the event highlighted the unifying power of sports, drawing players, officials and fans together in a friendly but competitive atmosphere.

The matches boosted interaction among local clubs and reinforced bonds within the community.

Speaking at the event, the DPO Elemoro Police Station Area J, Ibeju Lekki, CSP Kabiru Suleman, underscored the role of sports in community engagement and effective policing, noting that such activities promote healthier lifestyles and stronger relationships among residents.

The coach of the Volleyball Association, Mr Olanrewaju Edward, also commended the initiative, encouraging more grassroots sporting events to deepen stakeholder involvement and communal harmony.

President of the Super Spikerz Volleyball Club, Mr Joel Okwuonu, praised all participating teams and officials, stressing that regular community-based competitions are vital.

“The importance of sports in community relations and community engagements cannot be overemphasised,” he said, adding that SSVC remains committed to fostering unity and healthy competition through volleyball.