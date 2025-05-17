Super Six: Edo Queens Stun Bayelsa Queens 1-0

Share

Mathematical Edo Queens dribbler Goodness Osigwe’s 45th minute goal gave the team an all important 1-0 win over Bayelsa Queens FC in the Super 6 classic match played on Thursday at the Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne Ogun State.

The dangling winger who came in as a substitute before the end of the half , grabbed her goal when she tapped in Emem Essien’s pass, beating goalkeeper Monle Omini, of Bayelsa Queens.

The moment the Stylish Osigwe came in, Edo Queens attacking line was ignited, and Osigwe wasted no time in proving her wing play prowess.

At the resumption of the second half, both teams came out looking hungry for goals, Edo Queens became more mobile mounting pressure on their opponents.

Bayelsa Queen’s striker had one-on-one chance with Edo Queens goalkeeper Uzoma Ijeoma, but her magnificent save denied the Bayelsa team an equalizer.

Goodness Osigwe, made several attempts to increase the goal tally but goalkeeper Monle Omini, was always there on time to remedy the situation.

Edo Queens will now tackle Nasarawa Amazons in their last game on Saturday (today).

With seven points, same as Remo, Edo Queens need an outright win to get 10 points against the Nasarawa side with eight points on top of the table.

In other results, Rivers Angels beat Naija Ratels 2-0. They now have four points from four matches.

