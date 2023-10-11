Super Powers back Nigeria to end illegal fishing

Nigeria is the fourth largest importer of fish in the world after China, Japan and the United States. Annually, the country loses approximately $600 million to the Chinese and European trawlers through illegal fishing running to 1.3 million tonnes in its territorial waters. For instance, the Federal Government had explained that the country’s fish production stood at 0.8 million metric tonnes as local demand was 3.5 million tonnes annually; with a deficit of 2.7 million tonnes, noting that $1.2 billion worth of fish was imported annually into the country.

Assistance

Worried by the trend, the British and the United States governments expressed their willingness to partner with the Federal Government to tackle the challenge of illegal fishing on Nigerian waters as they believe that fishing will support the economic growth and create job opportunities for Nigerian youths under the newly created Marine and Blue Economy Ministry to support the country’s economic growth. The US delegation was led by Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, the Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, while that of the British was led by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery. Ambassador Lapenn said in Abuja that the US Government was willing to offer technical support to the ministry with a view to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through the sector. Also, Montgomery expressed the government’s desire to partner with government to tackle the challenge of illegal fishing in the country’s waters. Prior to this, China had offered to cooperate in the areas of creating a regional framework in West Africa for constructive engagement with stakeholders to facilitate information sharing related to fisheries management, with a particular focus on the operations of foreignowned fishing vessels and companies in West Africa. The country agreed to share data on fishing effort and improve transparency to better manage fisheries, especially migratory stocks.

Accusation

However, researchers at the United States think tank, Stimson Centre (SC), has identified China as the world’s top sponsor of distantwater fishing vessels in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa. Similarly, the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) said that Chinese vessels engaged in illegal fishing with the largest distantwater fleet of about 2,701 vessels engaged in high instances of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Nigeria.

Thefts

In addition, the researchers stressed that the arrival of DistantWater Fishing (DWF) fleets with industrial-scale trawl gear had crippled the West African fishing sector, stressing that DWF vessels operating in West Africa hailed from China, the European Union, Russia, South Korea and Turkey. Consequently, more than 40 per cent of fishing vessels in Nigeria alone has been depleted because of the menace of IUU fishing, leading to loss of over 300, 000 work forces.

Licences

In 2022, the Federal Government was forced to license 164 fishing vessels to operate on the nation’s territorial waters as the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) complained that about 150 vessels currently operating in the country represent a drastic decrease from the over 250 fishing vessels in operations in 1983. They explained that illegal fishing activities in the country had threatened Nigeria’s blue economy prospects.

Precedent

In the 1970’s domestic production of fish was said to range from 600,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes. By 1983, this dropped to 438,000 tonnes in 2000, local catch was 441,337 tonnes and today the figure is no better. Responsibility for this decline has been laid at the feet of IUU fishing. This involves trawlers coming from other jurisdictions to sweep the Nigerian coast not only of sizeable fish supplies but also her juveniles. Troubled by this development, the President of NITOA, Mrs. Benedette Okonkwo, said at the forum that government should grow the fishing industry in Nigeria. In addition, she said that trawler owners were overburdened by overzealous government agencies overseeing sea fishing, adding that it was detrimental to the growth of an industry that should be a veritable source of local fish supply and foreign exchange earnings for the nation. Okonkwo noted that NITOA had been involved in industrial fishing activities in Nigeria since 1986 when some notable Nigerians initiated the idea of having a unified body to represent its members on issues of mutual interest with a combined fleet of over 250 vessels, saying that about five fishing companies were presently struggling to survive out of 20 companies.

Terminal

According to her, “there is the need to establish fisheries terminal here in Lagos where about 95 per cent of the industrial fishing operators are based. Furthermore government should do well to resuscitate the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) Scheme to make it more robust workable and transparent.”

Remedies

Nevertheless, the researchers concluded that the Chinese-led solutions could include transferring lessons-learned from China’s aquaculture industry; building local regulatory capacity using China’s expertise in managing fisheries and fish meal factories and redirecting Chinese investment dollars into other pursuits like ecotourism, rather than fish meal and fish oil. Similarly, it added that any solutions to the threats posed by foreign fleets and fishing enterprises in West Africa must include local and regional stakeholders. Also, the Chief Research Officer at the Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), Mr. Akanbi Williams, stressed the need by the government to sit with NITOA to chart a common course in order to harmonise the processes and procedures to attract more local and foreign direct investment. Williams noted: “Other areas that government must look into include; high cost of statutory registration and renewals of Trawlers particulars from the regulatory agencies; occasional pirate attacks at high sea leading to loss of lives and property as well as damage of vessels and machines.”

Last line

Federal Government should arrest Chinese and European trawler operators and force them to pay reparation to Nigeria for illegal fishing.