Super Micro Stock Surges After Firm Files Plan To Avoid Nasdaq Delisting

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock rose more than 20% in early trading Tuesday after the artificial intelligence server maker submitted a compliance plan with the SEC late Monday to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq.

The company — which partners with Nvidia (NVDA) to provide high-tech servers with its AI chips and recently scored a major deal to supply those servers to Elon Musk’s xAI — said its compliance plan shows it is on track to submit delayed filings to the SEC “and become current with its periodic reports within the discretionary period available to the Nasdaq staff to grant.”

Investors eagerly awaited the filing following a Barron’s report on Friday after the bell, which stated that Super Micro would submit its plan to prevent delisting by the deadline on Monday per Nasdaq rules, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stock surged roughly 16% during regular trading Monday. The server maker also said Monday that the company has hired a new auditor, BDO, after its prior accountant, EY, resigned in late October.

Even with this week’s surge, shares have tumbled roughly 56 per cent over the past three months. After gaining as much as 300 per cent earlier this year, SMCI stock is now down over 20 per cent in 2024.

Super Micro has been grappling with the fallout from an August report by short seller firm Hindenburg Research, which shed light on alleged accounting malpractices, violations of export controls, and shady relationships between top executives and Super Micro partners.

